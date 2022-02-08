Altshuler Shaham Ltd Boosts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 168.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 130,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,208,000 after purchasing an additional 70,619 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $517.76 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $460.36 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $574.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $626.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

