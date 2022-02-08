Altshuler Shaham Ltd Increases Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 120.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,213,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after buying an additional 31,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after buying an additional 21,185 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,582,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACC stock opened at $520.31 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $339.76 and a one year high of $703.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a current ratio of 21.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $613.25 and a 200-day moving average of $606.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 36.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $433.20.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total transaction of $4,539,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,354 shares of company stock valued at $12,702,993 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

