Altshuler Shaham Ltd Increases Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

