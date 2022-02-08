Altshuler Shaham Ltd Reduces Stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter worth about $1,249,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 167,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $432.22 million, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $174,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $729,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

