Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 153 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after acquiring an additional 436,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,431,617,000 after buying an additional 242,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $904,975,000 after buying an additional 136,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after buying an additional 308,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,491,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,427,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $151.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.64 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

