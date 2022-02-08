Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 418 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SEA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SEA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

SE opened at $156.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $119.41 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.00 and its 200-day moving average is $280.56.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.33.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

