Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $4,299.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,158.71 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,253.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,355.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

