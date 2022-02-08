América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AMX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.50. 2,788,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. América Móvil has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $21.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 41.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 41.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 29.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

