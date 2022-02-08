American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 114 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $719,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,891,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $498.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $410.01 and a one year high of $615.00.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

