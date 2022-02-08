American Century Companies Inc. Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,405,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $589.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $472.51 and a twelve month high of $769.90. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $680.16 and its 200 day moving average is $679.40.

In related news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

