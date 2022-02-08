American Century Companies Inc. Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBT. Amundi bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,389,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,444,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,917,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,906 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,508,000 after acquiring an additional 973,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 572,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MBT. StockNews.com raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 267.41% and a net margin of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

