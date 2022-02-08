Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.71. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.71, with a volume of 397,073 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$296.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%.

In other Amerigo Resources news, Director Robert Gayton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.64, for a total transaction of C$82,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$441,986.56. Also, insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$235,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,437,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,990,490. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,385,800 shares of company stock worth $11,285,857.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

