AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.600-$10.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE ABC traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,526. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.66. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $100.71 and a twelve month high of $140.24.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a d rating to an a- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.43.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,454,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,566 shares of company stock worth $21,544,909. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

