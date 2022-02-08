Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys Shares of 10,738 Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIV. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3,921.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIV stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.61. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

