Ameritas Investment Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 52.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.7% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,856,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,765,000 after acquiring an additional 469,896 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 57.1% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,414,000 after acquiring an additional 133,300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7,108.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 241,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 238,132 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.09.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $986,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QSR opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.37. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

