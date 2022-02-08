Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $203,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 64.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 110,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

