Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $121,000 Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,700 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,942,000 after acquiring an additional 764,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,391 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after acquiring an additional 130,167 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 720,701 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 44,381 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 15.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 588,568 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 78,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,255,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AG opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 0.91.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

