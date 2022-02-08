Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Shares Up 4.5%

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX) shares shot up 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.07 and last traded at C$3.04. 146,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 64,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.91.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Amex Exploration from C$3.45 to C$3.70 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$268.25 million and a P/E ratio of 57.36.

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

Amex Exploration Company Profile (CVE:AMX)

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds a portfolio of three other properties focuses on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.