Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS.

AMGN traded up $17.48 on Tuesday, hitting $241.01. 601,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,263. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.29. The firm has a market cap of $135.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Amgen by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

