Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues Earnings Results

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $17.99 on Tuesday, hitting $241.52. 438,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,263. The company has a market capitalization of $136.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.29. Amgen has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Amgen by 12.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

