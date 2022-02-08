AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,811 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services makes up approximately 1.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $21,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,484. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.37. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.57.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $1,458,047.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,638. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

