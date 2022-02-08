Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Amyris has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Mccann acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Amyris by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amyris by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Amyris by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Amyris by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.