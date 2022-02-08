Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.80. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 211,052 shares.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$1.30 target price on shares of Anaconda Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market cap of C$142.10 million and a P/E ratio of -26.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 39,500 shares of Anaconda Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$25,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 416,500 shares in the company, valued at C$266,560. Also, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 151,500 shares of Anaconda Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$106,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 470,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$329,000.

About Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

