Analysts Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $240.67 Million

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to announce $240.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.57 million to $244.20 million. Ameris Bancorp reported sales of $282.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $988.00 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.78. 455,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,754. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.38 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.