Analysts Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $240.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to announce $240.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.57 million to $244.20 million. Ameris Bancorp reported sales of $282.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $988.00 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.78. 455,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,754. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.38 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

