Analysts Anticipate CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to report $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. CAE reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $647.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.90 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.89.

NYSE:CAE traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68. CAE has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CAE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 586,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the third quarter valued at about $1,748,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of CAE by 8.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the third quarter valued at about $448,000. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

