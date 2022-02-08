Analysts Anticipate First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.75. First Business Financial Services posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

FBIZ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.83. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,956. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

