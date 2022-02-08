Analysts Anticipate Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.17). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Local Bounti.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOCL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth $2,580,000.

Local Bounti stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. Local Bounti has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $12.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65.

About Local Bounti

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

