Analysts Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.37. Penn National Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on PENN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth about $54,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 592.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,074,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4,433.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after purchasing an additional 526,650 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 20.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after purchasing an additional 400,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PENN traded up $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $48.76. 68,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.