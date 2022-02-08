Analysts Anticipate scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) will announce ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). scPharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, CEO John H. Tucker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in scPharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCPH stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. scPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $145.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.59.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

