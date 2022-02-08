Analysts Anticipate SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.24. SpartanNash posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SpartanNash.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

SPTN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $65,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SpartanNash by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.71. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpartanNash (SPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.