Analysts Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Viavi Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on VIAV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

VIAV traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.27. 114,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,677. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.67.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $75,179.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $38,367.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,799 shares of company stock worth $361,439. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 244.7% during the third quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,196,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after acquiring an additional 849,131 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 6.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 4.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 486,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,502 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

