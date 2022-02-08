Analysts Expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alliant Energy.

LNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT opened at $59.10 on Thursday. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.59%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

