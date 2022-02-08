Analysts Expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $395.94 Million

Brokerages expect that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will announce sales of $395.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $391.70 million and the highest is $400.18 million. Kforce posted sales of $363.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Kforce stock traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.37. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,169. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.16. Kforce has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.20.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,331,000 after purchasing an additional 180,177 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 571.1% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after acquiring an additional 498,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after buying an additional 31,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kforce by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 24,064 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

