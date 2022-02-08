Analysts Expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will report $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $716.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

RCII has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $40.88. 21,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,104. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

