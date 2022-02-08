Analysts Expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to Announce $2.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will report earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Seagate Technology reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STX. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.68. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In related news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,129,458 shares of company stock valued at $119,319,847 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

