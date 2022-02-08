Analysts Set BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) PT at $51.23

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.78. 39,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.12%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

