Analysts Set Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT at $89.18

Shares of Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.18.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRZE shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRZE stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.17. 349,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.68. Braze has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Braze

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

