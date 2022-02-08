Analysts Set CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Price Target at $3.00

Shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CohBar in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CohBar during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CohBar by 32.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 116,656 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CohBar during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CohBar during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CohBar by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CohBar stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.31. 764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,456. CohBar has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $26.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CohBar will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

