Analysts Set Expectations for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will earn $6.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.90 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TMO. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

NYSE TMO opened at $587.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $620.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $596.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $231.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,781,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,985.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 77,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

