Analysts Set Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) PT at $16.25

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.
HLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
In other news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $423,984.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of HLMN traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,463. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Hillman Solutions Company Profile
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.
