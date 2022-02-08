Analysts Set Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) PT at $122.33

Shares of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVEI. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Nuvei in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.73. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $183.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $10,641,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $6,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $3,575,000.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.