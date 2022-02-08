Analyzing Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) and LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX)

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) and Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LMP Automotive and Kaixin Auto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LMP Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Kaixin Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares LMP Automotive and Kaixin Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LMP Automotive -1.30% 94.23% 13.58% Kaixin Auto N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LMP Automotive and Kaixin Auto’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LMP Automotive $30.44 million 2.56 -$4.82 million ($1.06) -6.73 Kaixin Auto $33.16 million 4.30 -$5.30 million N/A N/A

LMP Automotive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kaixin Auto.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of LMP Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Kaixin Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.7% of LMP Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Kaixin Auto shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

LMP Automotive has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaixin Auto has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LMP Automotive beats Kaixin Auto on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Kaixin Auto

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

