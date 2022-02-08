Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives $33.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

AVXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,393,000 after acquiring an additional 254,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $2,262,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $4,063,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $765,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVXL traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 952,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.71. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

