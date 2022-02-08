AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). AngioDynamics posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in AngioDynamics by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in AngioDynamics by 296.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.28 million, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 0.98.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

