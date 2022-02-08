Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 1.07. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

