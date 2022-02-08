Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $13.50 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AINV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.69.

Shares of AINV opened at $13.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Investment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 39,135 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 115,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

