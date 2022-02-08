Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.0% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,847,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,525,100,000 after buying an additional 898,803 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,585,775,000 after buying an additional 1,175,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.56.

Apple stock opened at $171.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.04. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,991 shares of company stock worth $6,064,404 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

