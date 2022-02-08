Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $170.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.80.

APTV opened at $130.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $127.63 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 19.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2,146.3% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 921,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 28.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

