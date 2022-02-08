Ararat Capital Management LP Buys 263,764 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Ararat Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,764 shares during the period. Sonos comprises approximately 8.3% of Ararat Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ararat Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sonos were worth $23,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SONO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Sonos by 9.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sonos by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sonos by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,334,000 after buying an additional 27,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,975,000 after buying an additional 302,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SONO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

SONO stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 46,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,928. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.53.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

