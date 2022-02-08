Ararat Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Ararat Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,826 shares during the quarter. Denbury comprises about 4.6% of Ararat Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ararat Capital Management LP owned about 0.37% of Denbury worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Denbury by 539.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,045,000 after buying an additional 3,933,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 178.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,362 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 21.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 227.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 480,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 473.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,936,000 after purchasing an additional 450,941 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DEN traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,886. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.10. Denbury Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 3.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

